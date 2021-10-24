SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — PG&E crews on Sunday were responding to widespread reports of power outages across the Bay Area affecting more than 66,000 thousand customers as the most powerful storm in years slammed the region.

The North Bay remained hardest hit and, as of 11:30 a.m., power was out to approximately 43,319 PG&E customers, mostly in Marin and Sonoma counties, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said.

According to PG&E’s online outage map, the issues impacting customers cover a large area of Sonoma County stretching from Tomales Bay north through Bodega and Occidental all the way up to Cazadero and Forestville.

About 16,439 customers are affected on the Peninsula; 2,430 in San Francisco, 2,258 in the East Bay and 1,582 in the South Bay.

Emergency crews responded to flooded roads and trees down at several locations and urged residents to stay at home and use caution if they need to venture out.

PG&E started staging crews on Saturday to deal with the storm, with more 3,000 workers available to respond to outages, Guidi said.

PG&E is offering some storm safety tips and warns residents to always stay away from downed wires.

#ADVISORY: Strong winds and heavy rain expected today and tomorrow. This could result in outages. PG&E has thousands of workers ready to respond. Make sure you and your family are safe and prepared. Information and resources here: https://t.co/p9XpkvtFvo pic.twitter.com/YLgctPeoXX — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) October 24, 2021

