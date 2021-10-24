SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County were advising residents of widespread street flooding in San Rafael, Mill Valley and other areas, warning people to avoid certain areas due to extreme flooding Sunday afternoon.

Many roadways were under 2 feet of water and were impassable, San Rafael police said in an alert about 2:15 p.m.

“The flooding is anticipated to worsen due to another high tide, in addition to the rainfall levels from the atmospheric river,” police said in an advisory.

San Rafael officials said the downtown flooding was focused in the area east of A Street. Road closures are in place around 2nd and 3rd street from A street to the freeway onramp.

Just after 3:45 p.m., the San Rafael Office of Emergency Services tweeted images of some residential flooding. Officials warned that much of downtown San Rafael was flooded and encouraged residents to stay home.

Significant rainfall continues across Marin and @CityofSanRafael . The main front is yet to arrive. Much of the downtown area is flooded and not safe for travel. Please stay home and travel only if essential. #flooding #AtmosphericRiver @SanRafaelPolice @SRFD pic.twitter.com/Ql7msLmIqA — San Rafael OES (@SanRafaelOES) October 24, 2021

Since midnight, city officials said there were over 330 calls for fire or police assistance, four times the average call volume. San Rafael Public Works crews are also responding to calls, helping remove trees from roadways, and doing what they can to keep drainages clear.

Residents are advised to expect additional flooding, wind gusts, and potential power outages before the main storm system subsides around 9 p.m. Sunday. Rain will continue through the night and into the morning.

Several power outages are currently impacting some traffic signals and pump stations in San Rafael and throughout the North Bay and greater Bay Area. PG&E crews are responding to multiple reports of damage to power lines and poles.

Meanwhile the Marin County Sheriff tweeted about flooding in other areas and road closures.

A stretch of the Shoreline Highway in Olema was shut down from Sir Francis Drake/Hwy 1 to Sir Francis Drake/Hwy1 in Point Reyes due to flooding.

Shoreline Highway in Olema closed from Sir Francis Drake/Hwy 1 to Sir Francis Drake/Hwy1 in Point Reyes due to flooding. Please only travel if it is essential. pic.twitter.com/3p1yBpWHQl — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 24, 2021

Mill Valley was also seeing flooding in the Sycamore Triangle neighborhood. Residents there were told to move their vehicles to higher ground at the Mill Valley Community Center.

City of Mill Valley is experiencing flooding in the Sycamore Triangle area. Residents in flood prone areas are advised to move their vehicles to higher ground at the Mill Valley Community Center. Do not call 911 unless you have an emergency. pic.twitter.com/i5J4RrMG85 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 24, 2021

Mill Valley police later confirmed that a number of roads were closed due to localized flooding.

The following roads are closed due to localized flooding. Please stay out of the areas of – Miller at Montford

– Miller at Camino Alto

– Miller between Camino Alto and Almonte Due to roadway conditions, fallen debris, and heavy rain, we are urging everyone to limit driving. pic.twitter.com/ST0n5bmDDU — Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) October 25, 2021

The sheriff also tweeted at about 4 p.m. that flood sirens had been activated in Ross, San Anselmo and Fairfax as the Corte Madera Creek crested its banks.

Flood sirens activated in Ross, San Anselmo and Fairfax. Creek is starting to crest. Avoid the area and seek higher ground if you are near creeks or streams. Updated information at https://t.co/6lGaK7yzy0 pic.twitter.com/mCGOkWuwlg — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 24, 2021

Residents were advised to void the area and seek higher ground if near creeks or streams.

City officials in Sausalito declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon due to widespread storm damage.

At 3:30 p.m., more than 800 PG&E customers were without power.

City officials also reported downed trees and power lines and said residents of the tent encampment at Marinship Park were displaced, prompting the city to ask Marin County to set up a shelter in Southern Marin.

The Sausalito Library, at 420 Litho Street, will remain open until 9 p.m. to shelter those without power.

