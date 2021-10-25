CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A pair of successful FBI Safe Streets Task Force operations in the East Bay led to charges against seven people in two different attempted homicides, including several suspects who allegedly conspired to murder a rival Richmond gang member.

The enforcement operations aimed at curbing recent violence in Richmond and San Pablo led to two criminal cases filed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, according to a release from the DA. The DA’s Office worked closely with FBI agents as well as officers with the Richmond and San Pablo Police Departments to investigate illegal activity by suspected gang members in the Richmond area.

In the first case, suspect Namari Flentroy attempted to kill a victim in his car on San Pablo Dam Road in a San Pablo shooting on July 1, 2021. Two other suspects drove their car to try to block surveillance cameras from Contra Costa County to Solano County to aid Flentroy in attempting to conceal his car after the shooting.

In total, three defendants — identified as Hasan McCaulie, Shatiya Henderson and Teanna Pointer — were charged as accessory after the fact due to the assistance each defendant gave to Flentroy, who was charged with attempted murder.

The second case involved an attempted homicide in Richmond that happened on September 21, 2021. In that case, defendants Rohnell Robinson Jamel Brown and Levi Mitchell — all suspected of being Deep C gang members –engaged in an alleged conspiracy to murder a rival gang member.

According to the District Attorney, the defendants traveled from Fairfield to Richmond to commit the crime. When the defendants were arrested, five firearms were found in their car, including an illegal assault rifle with a 100-round ammunition drum magazine.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned before a judge on October 28. The criminal complaint against these defendants contains nine felony counts.

Both cases are prosecuted under the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Community Violence Reduction Unit and in coordination with the Task Force.