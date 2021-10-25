SAN FRANCISCO (CBs SF/BCN) — Police requested the public’s help Monday with its investigation into a shooting in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood over the weekend that left a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, the victim was driving his vehicle near Buchanan and Haight streets when a suspect fired shots at him, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were unable to apprehend the armed suspect, who investigators believe may have fired the gun from inside a black SUV.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
