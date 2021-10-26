MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) — After a panel of vaccine experts ruled the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should approve COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, Monterey County officials announced Tuesday that it’s hosting a town hall meeting later that week.

The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, will be held in English after a similar one held last week in Spanish, and is meant to help families get accurate information about the pending approval of the vaccine for younger children.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for people 12 years old and up, but children 5 to 11 could become eligible as soon as early November pending an emergency use authorization by federal regulators.

County Supervisors Luis Alejo and Wendy Root Askew, Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig and county health and education officials are among the expected panelists at Thursday’s event.

The meeting will be held virtually and people can participate by visiting Monterey County’s Zoom site with meeting ID 954 3547 6205 or by calling in at (213) 338-8477, (669) 219-2599 or (669) 900-6833 or (929) 205-6099or (312) 626-6799.

A recording of last week’s meeting in Spanish can be found on YouTube.

