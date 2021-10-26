SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An early morning shooting Tuesday in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the area of Turk and Hyde streets.
The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.
Police have not made any arrest in connection with the shooting or released any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
