NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail was partially damaged due to storm-related flooding on Monday morning, which caused a portion of the trail to close until repair work is completed, Napa County Public Works announced Tuesday afternoon.
County officials expect for the section between Madrone Knoll Way to Meadowood Lane near St. Helena to reopen within the next three weeks.
Vehicles northbound on the Silverado Trail should take Zinfandel to Highway 29 northbound as a detour, and southbound drivers could use Deer Park Road to take Highway 29 southbound.
Caltrans and county workers will initiate traffic control for Highway 29 as restoration efforts are underway.
Residents can check in on road closure updates on the county website.
