OAKLAND (BCN) — Alcohol appears to have played a role in a crash that claimed the life of a Hayward woman early Sunday morning in Oakland, police said.

Malina Golphin, 34, died in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue sometime before 2:02 a.m. when officers responded to investigate the collision.

Golphin was driving a Toyota Prius and making a left turn onto Grand Avenue from the east when her car was hit by an Audi SUV going north on Grand Avenue, according to preliminary details from police. Then a Mazda SUV traveling south on Grand Avenue hit Golphin’s car, police said.

Golphin was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her vehicle was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition and a man in her vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Two people in the Mazda and the man driving the Audi suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police declined to say Wednesday whether anyone was arrested following the collision.

The crash is under investigation by police. Anyone with information can call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.