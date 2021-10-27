SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dental surgeon from Oakland who pleaded guilty to the attempted sex trafficking of a child along with other crimes was sentenced to 16 years in prison, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Cassidy Migan Lavorini-Doyle, 38, admitted to numerous acts that involved sexual abuse or intended sexual abuse of children, and traveled to Cambodia to have sex with children, according to a press statement issued by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds, along with HSI Special Agent in Charge Tatum King and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair.

Besides the attempted child sex trafficking, Lavorini-Doyle pleaded guilty in May to attempted production of child pornography, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and the receipt of child pornography.

In 2018, prosecutors said Lavorini-Doyle met an adult prostitute online and asked her to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls. He admitted committing sex acts two victims he believed were 12 and 14 years old. It was later determined one was 18 years old at the time.

Lavorini-Doyle also admitted approaching a janitor, who was accompanied by her 10- and 11-year-old daughters, in a parking lot in Walnut Creek in December 2019 and offering her $30,000 to buy her two daughters for the night, prosecutors said. The mother yelled “no” and called 911, according to a sentencing document.

The next day, Lavorini-Doyle traveled from San Francisco to Cambodia with $10,000 in cash from his bank account to engage in commercial sex with minors, prosecutors said. For the trip he had brought zip ties, duct tape, and a digital camera.

On December 11, 2019, law enforcement officers searched Lavorini-Doyle’s Oakland home and seized several electronic devices. He returned from Cambodia the next day and was arrested after landing at San Francisco International Airport. In additional seized electronic devices, Lavorini-Doyle had more than 100 child pornography videos he had downloaded from the internet.

In addition to the 192-month prison term, Lavorini-Doyle will be under a lifelong term of supervised release whenever he leaves prison. He also faces related child sex trafficking charges in Contra Costa County.

Prosecutors acknowledged the joint effort from Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the Walnut Creek Police Department, and the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force.