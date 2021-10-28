LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A construction accident Thursday morning triggered the collapse of a home undergoing a major remodel in a Lafayette neighborhood and ignited a small fire, officials said.
The contractor told KPIX 5 his crew was demolishing a wall as part of a project to add a major addition to the home when it “created a domino effect.”
The incident happened on the 1100 block of Via Media as the home was undergoing an expansion from 2,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet.
Walls tumbled and much of home was reduced to a pile of lumber and debris. The collapse also struck a gas meter, triggering a small fire that was quickly extinguished.
There were no injuries reported.