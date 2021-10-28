OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Thursday said they were continuing to investigate a fatal shooting on westbound I-580 in Oakland early Wednesday evening that left one person dead.

In a new press release issued Thursday afternoon, CHP said the freeway shooting happened at 5 p.m. on the 98th Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-580 westbound in Oakland.

After being struck by gunfire, the shooting victim drove west on I-580 to the area near the MacArthur Boulevard off-ramp, where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Chopper video revealed officers investigating a white car that appeared to have its tires blown out. Officers were inspecting the vehicle and the roadway, possibly looking for evidence.

According to KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano, t one point Wednesday evening a coroner’s van was parked next to the vehicle, a Chevrolet sedan.

A freeway shooting on 580 by the High St exit. We are working on getting the details but the coroner’s van is on scene. More tonight on ⁦@KPIXtv⁩ at 11. pic.twitter.com/KZPFlWvYbd — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) October 28, 2021

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit detectives responded to the scene. The comprehensive investigation of the fatal shooting led to the closure of westbound I-580 until approximately 8:30 p.m.

Authorities did not release the identity of the victim or provide any information regarding possible suspects.

The CHP is actively investigating the fatal incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP investigative tip line at (707) 917-4491.