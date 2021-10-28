OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A week after voting to cancel a popular mentoring program for Black youth, the Oakland school board has reversed course.
A majority voted Wednesday night to OK the OK Program.READ MORE: UPDATE: 'It Was Deceptive;' Former San Francisco Millennium Tower Tenant Glad He's Out
Last week, the school district approved its George Floyd Resolution, removing all police from OUSD campuses. But that also canceled the OK Program, apparently because police officers are involved in it.READ MORE: UPDATE: COVID Vaccination Deadline Looms for SF Muni Workers
The 10-year-old mentoring program is operated by Acts Full Gospel Church, a pillar of the African American community in Oakland.
The OK Program has been in operation since 2009 with seven chapters across the country.MORE NEWS: Vallejo Disturbance Leads To Discovery of Multiple Ghost Guns, Explosives, Ammo; 2 Arrested
Oakland’s chapter serves 344 young Black men and boys being mentored by local police officers.