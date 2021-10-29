EUREKA (BCN) — This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree hails from Northern California, and Bay Area residents will get a chance to see it Monday as part of its three-week, multi-state trek to Washington, D.C.
The free "People's Tree" event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vallejo Ferry Terminal and features a proclamation by city officials, entertainment, music, ornament making, raffles, games and refreshments.
Each year, the U.S. Forest Service selects a tree from one of its 154 national forests to display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building for the holiday season.
The Six Rivers National Forest, located in Trinity County northeast of Eureka, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, is transporting the 84-foot white fir nicknamed "Sugar Bear" in a customized semi with a glass viewing window.
This is the first time in a decade that the Capitol Christmas tree has come from the Golden State. The tree will then make a stop in Dixon on Tuesday on its way to Sacramento and is set arrive Nov. 19 in Washington, D.C.
Members of the public can track the tree on its journey at https://www.capitoltreetracker.com/.
