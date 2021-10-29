OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police have taken a man into custody Wednesday afternoon who, they say, pointed a replica firearm at an OPD helicopter that was tracking him from the air.
According to a department press release, the incident began when officers responded to reports of a man armed with a rifle walking near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Joaquin Miller Road at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
An OPD air support helicopter located the suspect and observed him pointing the rifle toward the chopper.
Officers on the ground ordered the suspect to surrender. He complied and was arrested without injury.
Police determined the rifle was a replica firearm and was not capable of firing live ammunition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oakland police department felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.