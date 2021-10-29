SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Grab your flower crown, cowboy hat or really almost any costume you want to wear, because Outside Lands is back — this time with a Halloweekend twist.

The festival didn’t happen in person last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the music festival is back in Golden Gate Park with a vengeance.

“It’s nice to be out here because it’s been postponed for so long. We bought our tickets over a year ago,” said festival attendee Natalia.

ALSO READ: Outside Lands Returns to Golden Gate Park Friday With New Health Measures in Place

To get through the gates of the three-day long festival, you’ll have to show either proof of vaccination through the Clear app or a copy of your vaccination record or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours.

Concert-goers say the extra safety measures give them peace of mind in a crowd this large.

MORE INFO: Outside Lands Official Website

“It’s really nice to just be out again. Just feeling the vibe of everybody here having a good time,” said Julius Vasion. “I think this event did the best it could to account for all of the safety measures, So I am just trying to have as much as fun as I can right now.”

And if you’re worried about the conditions on the ground inside Golden Gate Park after last weekend’s atmospheric river, don’t. Everything has dried out.

“Me and Luigi were so concerned about the storm last weekend possibly having a little reprisal for this weekend, but thankfully that doesn’t appear to be the case,” said a man dressed up as Mario from Super Mario Brothers.

There are some specific rules about costumes at the festival. No cultural appropriation — like headdresses — and no fake blood and no first responders costumes are allowed.