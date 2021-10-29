Outside Lands:Info on performers, COVID protocols and more
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay have cleared a rollover crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Friday that was blocking the two left lanes, according to authorities.

The San Jose CHP Twitter account posted about the incident at around 11:09 a.m. Friday. The accident was located south of McKee Road

The two left lanes are currently blocked and there is no estimated time on when they will be open. Authorities did not say if there were any injuries

Officers are on scene and working to clear the lanes, but drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes where available.

The 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared shortly before noon.

Drivers were told to expect residual delays.