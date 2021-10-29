SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay have cleared a rollover crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Friday that was blocking the two left lanes, according to authorities.

The San Jose CHP Twitter account posted about the incident at around 11:09 a.m. Friday. The accident was located south of McKee Road

The two left lanes of US-101 NB, south of McKee Rd are currently blocked due to a traffic collision/vehicle rollover. Officers are on scene and working to clear the lanes, but expect delays. Use alternate routes where available. — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) October 29, 2021

The two left lanes are currently blocked and there is no estimated time on when they will be open. Authorities did not say if there were any injuries

Officers are on scene and working to clear the lanes, but drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes where available.

Special #KCBSTraffic Alert #SanJose Hwy 101 northbound before McKee Rd the 2 left lanes are blocked and there is no estimated time on when they will be open. #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/ODHki5z8xi — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) October 29, 2021

The 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared shortly before noon.

UPDATE: Residual Delay on Northbound US-101 South of Mckee Rd in San Jose. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 29, 2021

Drivers were told to expect residual delays.