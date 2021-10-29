SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Friday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies in multiple counties across the Bay Area.
According to a press release issued by the San Mateo Police Department, on September 24 at approximately 8:39 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the Shell Gas station located at 2901 S. Norfolk in San Mateo. The suspect displayed a handgun before demanding money from the clerk, who gave the suspect money from the cash register before the suspect fled the scene.
San Mateo police launched an investigation into the armed robbery and developed leads after obtaining surveillance video. SMPD detectives collaborated with other local law enforcement agencies and learned the suspects wanted for the gas station armed robbery were responsible for eight known armed robberies in multiple counties.
On Thursday October 21, the San Mateo Police Department worked with the North Central Regional S.W.A.T. Team and other regional law enforcement agencies to execute three simultaneous search and arrest warrants in Alameda, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as a result of the investigation.
Three suspects were arrested without incident. 19-year-old San Mateo resident James Latu Williams, 19-year-old Oakland resident Jeremiah Manor and a 17-year old juvenile male from San Jose are all facing charges of robbery and conspiracy.
Additionally, an AR-15 and two handguns were located and confiscated as evidence.