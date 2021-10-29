OAKLAND (BCN) — A woman was in critical condition following a collision Thursday night in Oakland’s Chinatown, police said.
The collision occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the 100 block of Seventh Street, about two blocks from the Lake Merritt BART station.
Police said a person in a Chevrolet truck was driving east on Seventh Street crossing Madison Street when the woman walked into the road outside of a crosswalk.
The driver had a green light and the truck hit the woman, who was taken to a hospital afterward.
Police don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
An investigation is underway and anyone with information can call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
