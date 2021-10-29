Outside Lands:Info on performers, COVID protocols and more
OAKLAND (BCN) — A woman was in critical condition following a collision Thursday night in Oakland’s Chinatown, police said.

The collision occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the 100 block of Seventh Street, about two blocks from the Lake Merritt BART station.

Police said a person in a Chevrolet truck was driving east on Seventh Street crossing Madison Street when the woman walked into the road outside of a crosswalk.

The driver had a green light and the truck hit the woman, who was taken to a hospital afterward.

Police don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information can call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

