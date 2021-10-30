GILROY (CBS SF) – Police in Gilroy are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning.
According to an update posted around 11:15 a.m., officers have responded to the shooting, which took place on 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, between Murray Avenue and Highway 101.
Details about the shooting, potential victims, or suspects was not immediately available.
Police have closed Las Animas east of Murray Avenue. The public has been told to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, more details to come.