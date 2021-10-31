MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN) — Cal Fire is lifting its suspension of burn permits on Monday for Monterey and San Benito counties, agency officials said Saturday.
At 8 a.m. Monday the suspension will no longer be in effect. People with current, valid agricultural burn permits can resume burning on permissible days. Cal Fire must inspect agricultural burns and may need to inspect other burns, too.
People can check to see if their burn needs to be inspected by calling the Monterey Bay Air Resources District.
Property owners are urged to be cautious when they are burning. They can be held civilly or criminally liable if a fire escapes their control and/or extends to a neighboring property.
Property owners must verify that it's OK to burn by calling MBARD at (800) 225-2876 or going to http://mbard.org/.
