SAN BRUNO (BCN) — The city of San Bruno is holding a community workshop Monday on the redistricting process for its City Council seats.
City officials said the workshop, which will be held virtually on Zoom and is set for 7 p.m., will be held to introduce mapping tools for the redistricting process using newly released 2020 U.S. Census data. State law requires the city to do public outreach for the process, the results of which will stay in effect for a decade until the next census count.
The mapping tools are available at districtingsanbruno.org/Draw-a-Map, and will be discussed at the meeting Monday.
The city will also hold an in-person workshop at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at City Hall at 567 El Camino Real, and will have until a hearing in January to draw proposed maps and submit comments before the final district maps will be adopted,
The link for Monday's meeting and information about future meetings can be found at https://districtingsanbruno.org/Schedule.
