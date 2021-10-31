CONCORD (CBS SF) — Seven people were injured early Sunday morning in a horrific collision on Willow Pass Road in Concord that left one vehicle smoking and on its side and the other a twisted wreckage.
Concord Police tweeted information and photos of the crash scene around 2 a.m.
The collision was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway. One vehicle was traveling northbound on Port Chicago Highway and the other was traveling westbound on Willow Pass Road before they collided in the intersection.
Three of the injured were airlifted to John Muir Hospital for treatment of serious injuries while the other four were taken by ground ambulance to local hospitals.
There was no update on their conditions early Sunday.
Both Willow Pass Rd. and Port Chicago Highway were closed overnight for the investigation. It was not known if drugs or alcohol use played a role in the crash.
Any witnesses were asked to contact Traffic Officer Wilson at 925-603-5962.