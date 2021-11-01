FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield on Monday confirmed the weekend arrests of three people — including an active duty Air Force member — after a 19-year-old Carmel woman was killed at a Fairfield home.

Police said the investigation into a missing person report led to the discovery of human remains in Monterey County.

On Saturday evening, the Fairfield Police Department took a missing persons report regarding 19-year-old female Carmel resident Leilani Beauchamp. Police said she had last been seen early Saturday morning in Sacramento at a Halloween Party. Beauchamp left with two males, who are active duty Air Force members currently living in a residence on Cascade Lane in Fairfield.

Fairfield police and members of Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) collaborated on the case, determining a homicide occurred at the residence on Cascade Lane resulting in the death of Beauchamp. On Sunday, Fairfield detectives and members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department were able to locate Beauchamp’s remains in Monterey County.

According to police, the three people arrested in connection with Beauchamp’s death are 21-year-old female Pittsburg resident Jessica Quintanilla, who was arrested for murder; 20-year-old male Fairfield resident Juan Parra-Peralta, who was arrested for accessory to murder; and 27-year-old male Pittsburg resident Marco Quintanilla, who was arrested for accessory to murder and for violation of his parole (he is currently on parole associated with a felony conviction for attempted murder).

Fairfield police thanked Travis Air Force Base and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the timely closure of the investigation. Anyone who has information about the case please contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.