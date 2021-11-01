SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Leading the state as the first county to lift its indoor mask mandate, Marin County health officials now want to vaccinate as many children as quickly as possible. The goal is to get 75% of the 5-to-11 year-olds vaccinated before the holiday season.

The Biden administration announced Monday it has already started sending out millions of doses anticipating CDC approval this week.

For Maria Roquim, speaking through her daughter, there’s a hesitancy to get her 8-year-old son vaccinated, even though her 12-year-old girl is fully vaxxed.

“She is planning to have him get it but waiting to see how people react,” said 12-year-old Samantha Herrera.

Starting this weekend, Marin County schools and the Department of Health will open up their first vaccination Super PODS for the 21,000 5-to-11-year-olds who will likely be eligible in days.

“The main thing for families to remember is it’s their choice to make this decision. It is not a mandate,” said Marin County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Jane Burke.

Doctors’ offices and pharmacies will distribute shots too, but the Super PODS have been the county’s way of quickly getting students inoculated and an easy option for willing parents.

“I feel like the more people we can get vaccinated, the safer we can all be, or else it just perpetuates the problem,” said parent Pennie Rossini.

“Think back to when adults were first offered and to 12-to 18-year-olds, not everyone jumped in at the beginning,” said Burke.

Samantha has been through this process before.

“I decided myself to get it,” said Herrera.

The 12-year old is now trying to convince her mom and her little brother that getting vaccinated is the best thing to keep schools open and others safe.

“He’s scared of the vaccine? Yes,” said Herrera.

Online registration could start as early Thursday, with walk-in registrations also an option at various sites.

Most national surveys indicate about 1 in 3 parents of 5-to 11 year olds are willing and ready to get their children vaccinated.