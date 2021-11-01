MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A pastor of a church in Morgan Hill was arrested last week on suspicion of child molestation and authorities said they are searching for additional victims.
Police announced Monday that 65-year-old Carlos Ramos Castrejon of Hollister, pastor at Ministerious Generacion Josue at 16705 Butterfield Boulevard, was arrested on October 26 following an investigation into sexual assault. Investigators allege Castrejo “had inappropriate physical contact with multiple children.”READ MORE: COVID: Federal Judge Limits New California Law Protecting Vaccine Sites
Castrejon was arrested on suspicion of 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and two counts of committing a lewd act by use of force on a child under 14, police said. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.READ MORE: 'Tiptoeing Back Toward Normalcy'; Marin County Eases Indoor Mask Requirements For Vaccinated Residents
According to jail records, Castrejon is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas without bail as of Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 18.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Muni Rolls Out Temporary Cutbacks Of 'Short' Line Transit Services
Detectives said they believe there are possibly more victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at 669-253-4957 or by emailing Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov. Tips can also be given anonymously on the police department’s website or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).