FREMONT (CBS SF) — One person was killed, three others were injured when a two-alarm fire ignited in a garage Saturday night, spread to the home it was attached to and threatened a neighboring structure.
Fremont Fire posted on Facebook that firefighters responded to a call of a residential fire in the 4000 block of Bacinada Court at around 7:17 p.m.
Arriving crews were confronted with flames and heavy smoke blowing out of the garage of a one-story house with two vehicles fully-involved. A neighboring home was being threatened by the flames.
Three adult residents had attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and towels. They all sustained varying degrees of smoke inhalation and/or burn injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
Three adult residents had attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and towels. They all sustained varying degrees of smoke inhalation and/or burn injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Firefighters also received reports of an additional adult still trapped inside the home.
Crews aggressively performed an interior search amid heavy smoke and intense heat. The adult was located and extricated. Unfortunately, the resident failed to respond and was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. The name of the fire victim has not been released.