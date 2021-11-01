SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new permit-fee waiver program aimed at encouraging the growth of new small businesses in San Francisco launched Monday.
The “First Year Free” pilot program will help businesses with less than $2 million in gross receipts that plan to open a new ground-floor location before Oct. 31, 2022.READ MORE: Morgan Hill Church Pastor Faces Multiple Counts Of Child Molestation; Police Seek Additional Victims
“Right now, opening a restaurant in San Francisco requires about twenty different permits while opening a retail shop requires up to eleven. Each of these permits comes with a fee,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who sponsored the ordinance that created the program, said in a news release Monday.
The city’s Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector will automatically screen new businesses for eligibility and the city has set aside $12 million for the program.READ MORE: COVID: Federal Judge Limits New California Law Protecting Vaccine Sites
Some of the fees that will be waived include the “initial year” business registration fee for new businesses, the application, inspection and one-time permit fees and the initial license fees.
Fee waivers are also available for businesses opening a new location but not for “formula retail” businesses, according to city officials.
More information about the program can be found on the San Francisco Treasurer’s website.MORE NEWS: 'Tiptoeing Back Toward Normalcy'; Marin County Eases Indoor Mask Requirements For Vaccinated Residents
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.