WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to issue guidance formally adopting the panel’s recommendations soon, clearing the way for doses to be administered as early as Wednesday.
The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come in new packaging to differentiate the smaller 10 microgram doses from the 30 micrograms offered to people ages 12 and up.