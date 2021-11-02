EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) — El Cerrito police requested the public’s help Tuesday with investigating a shooting into an unoccupied car over the weekend.
The shooting occurred Sunday around noon in the 100 block of Carmel Avenue, where someone in a silver Jeep Cherokee stopped in front of a home and someone inside shot into the vehicle, police said.
The Jeep then fled north on Carmel Avenue and it and the driver have not been found. Police have released a photo of the vehicle and investigators are asking people in the area to check their home security cameras for any footage regarding the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective H. Rivera at (510) 215-4400 or Acting Sgt. G. Tang at (510) 215-4446.
