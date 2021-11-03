SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested in a fatal Halloween shooting in South San Jose, police said Wednesday.
The shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Investigators identified San Jose residents Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, as the primary suspects. Castillo was arrested the same day in San Jose and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and accessory to homicide.
On Monday, was also arrested in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.
No further details about the shooting were immediately available. The shooting was San Jose's 29th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.