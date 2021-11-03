SAN JOSE (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a garbage truck pulling out of a business yard in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police said.
The collision was reported at 5:36 a.m. in the area of North 10th and Commercial streets, near the interchange between U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 880.READ MORE: Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Hit, Killed By Vehicle
Officers responded and determined a 2013 Peterbilt garbage truck was turning left out of the yard on the west side of North 10th Street and the motorcyclist, traveling north on the street, struck the driver’s side of the truck, according to police.
The motorcycle rider died at the scene and his name was not immediately released.READ MORE: Berkeley Police Arrest Half-Naked Man in Woman's Home on Suspicion of Burglary, Attempted Rape
No other details were released as of midday Wednesday about the case, the 49th fatal collision on San Jose city streets in 2021.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Templeman of the department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.
MORE NEWS: Report: Giants Star Buster Posey To Retire; Announcement Scheduled Thursday
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.