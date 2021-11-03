GILROY (CBS SF) — Authorities in the South Bay on Wednesday announced they have declined to file charges against the suspect arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal shooting at a Halloween party at the home of a Gilroy city councilmember.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, where a large outdoor party was taking place. One person was killed and three were injured.

Police said there was an altercation before the shooting and that at least one person fired a gun. The four victims’ ages range from 17 to 19 years old.

Friends later identified the teen who died as 18-year-old Michael Zuniga-Macias.

19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after authorities served a search warrant in the 7100 block of Church Street in Gilroy, according to a news release from police on Sunday.

“We have declined to file charges pending further investigation. This was a large, chaotic Halloween party that ended with a tragic shooting and homicide,” said Santa Clara County Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney in a statement released Wednesday.

The decision not to charge Calderon clears the way for his release, though authorities have not announced if he is out of custody yet.

On Monday, police confirmed that a manhunt is underway for multiple gunmen in connection with the fatal shooting.

“Based on information to this point, it is believed there were at least two shooting suspects, with Calderon being one of the suspects,” the Gilroy Police Department wrote in a press release issued Monday.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Gilroy Police Department Tip Line at (408)846-0330.