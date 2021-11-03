OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Longtime Alameda County supervisor and former Assembly Majority Leader Wilma Chan died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to Chan’s office, the supervisor had been walking her dog earlier in the day when she was struck by the vehicle and suffered a serious head injury. Chan was rushed to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where medical staff were unable to revive her.

“During her 30-year-career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families and the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured,” her office said in a statement.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police in Alameda said they were investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that took place near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Grand Street around 8 a.m. The driver, identified as an adult female, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Chan was the first Asian American to be elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, first serving from 1995-2000. She was elected to the California State Assembly in 2000 and became the first woman and first Asian American to be Majority Leader.

Chan returned to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 2011.

Leaders in the East Bay and in Sacramento expressed their condolences upon hearing of Chan’s death. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said “Her decades of service to the community, championing health care, affordable housing and support for families, has touched the lives of many.

East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks said “Supervisor Chan was such a fierce advocate for her community. She broke so many barriers during her distinguished career as a public servant.”

Assemblymember Mia Bonta, whose district also covers part of the East Bay, described Chan as “someone who has stood up for our communities for decades.

“Her values, her strength are a model for us all,” Bonta said.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin of Berkeley remembered Chan as a “tireless champion for progressive causes and health equity and access.”

Rashi Kesarwani, who also serves on the Berkeley City Council, described Chan as a “trailblazing Asian American elected official.”

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement, “Supervisor Chan was a north star for so many important issues that served the vulnerable in our community.”

Chan is survived by her two children and two grandchildren.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.