CUPERTINO (BCN) – A major thoroughfare in Cupertino is closed late Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
The gas leak is on De Anza Boulevard, a fire department spokesperson said. The southbound lanes of De Anza Boulevard are closed between Mariani Avenue and Stevens Creek Boulevard.READ MORE: City Hall Hearing Held on Millennium Tower's Sinking Problem
Four office buildings have been evacuated.READ MORE: 3 Injured in 2-Alarm House Fire In North San Jose
There are no further details at this time.MORE NEWS: Illegal Gambling Den, Marijuana Grow Operation Busted In San Jose; Weapons Seized, 2 Arrested
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.