BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A San Anselmo man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from a vehicle that went into San Francisco Bay off Berkeley on Wednesday evening, police said.
Speeding may have been to blame for the crash that emergency personnel responded to at 7:43 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and Marina Boulevard near the Berkeley Marina, police spokesman Officer Byron White said.
The crash is still under investigation. Rescue swimmers found 58-year-old James Israel in the vehicle, and they were unable to resuscitate him, White said.
An autopsy may provide a better picture of what happened, White said.
