EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 55th and School streets. When they arrived, police found shell casings and broken glass.
Neither the victim nor the suspect were at the scene.
As officers investigated, police in neighboring Richmond found the victim and his vehicle. According to Richmond officers, the shooting took place when the suspect became angry at the victim following a traffic maneuver.
Police said the suspect “escalated a minor conflict into violent action.” The victim was not injured in the shooting.
Officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a black Chrysler PT Cruiser.
MORE NEWS: Pacific Grove Police Arrest 53-Year-Old Suspect in Multiple Burglaries
Anyone with information or surveillance video possibly connected to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Humberto Rivera at 510-215-4422 or acting Sgt. Gilbert Tang at 510-215-4446.