Filed Under:House fire, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire burned a home in San Jose Thursday afternoon, injuring a resident.

Fire crews were called at 3:39 p.m. to the fire on the 4600 block of Lage Dr. in the Bucknall neighborhood of West San Jose. It burn in the garage of a single-family, single-story home, the fire department said.

A man living in the home was suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital.

PG&E crews were on the scene to secure the gas line police were assisting with traffic control. Lage Dr. was closed in the area, police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.