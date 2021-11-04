Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Firefighters and CHP officers worked together Thursday morning to rescue a man whose car had gone over a cliff at Devil’s Slide, according to authorities.

According to the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, fire crews responded to the call about a vehicle over the cliff at Devil’s Slide south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel at about 8:35 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to Cal Fire firefighters, San Mateo County Fire, Coastside Fire,
the San Francisco CHP office and the San Mateo County Sheriff responded to the scene. The rescue forced authorities to close CA-1 in both directions.

CHP had already identified the vehicle in the water at the bottom of the cliff. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, had already started climbing up the cliff. Firefighters instructed him to stay put and went down the cliff face with ropes to assist the driver.

Cal Fire officials said it only took about 20 minutes to successfully bring the driver to the top of the cliff.

Officials said the man was in stable condition. There were no serious injuries and no one else was in the car. The roadway reopened by around 9 a.m. after first responders had cleared the scene.