SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Firefighters and CHP officers worked together Thursday morning to rescue a man whose car had gone over a cliff at Devil’s Slide, according to authorities.

According to the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, fire crews responded to the call about a vehicle over the cliff at Devil’s Slide south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel at about 8:35 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies are responding to an incident at Devils Slide, south of Tom Lantos Tunnel. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/A6s5eypZDu — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 4, 2021

In addition to Cal Fire firefighters, San Mateo County Fire, Coastside Fire,

the San Francisco CHP office and the San Mateo County Sheriff responded to the scene. The rescue forced authorities to close CA-1 in both directions.

CHP had already identified the vehicle in the water at the bottom of the cliff. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, had already started climbing up the cliff. Firefighters instructed him to stay put and went down the cliff face with ropes to assist the driver.

Cal Fire officials said it only took about 20 minutes to successfully bring the driver to the top of the cliff.

Firefighters rescued a man at Devil's Slide south of Tom Lantos Tunnel, after his car went over the cliff. It took 18 minutes, from the moment at 8:35am when firefighters got the call, to 8:53am when he was successfully brought to the top of the cliff. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/rulDLR1GYp — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 4, 2021

Officials said the man was in stable condition. There were no serious injuries and no one else was in the car. The roadway reopened by around 9 a.m. after first responders had cleared the scene.