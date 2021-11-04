Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were injured, including one seriously hurt, in a two-alarm fire at a home in North San Jose Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded at about 5 p.m. to the fire at a single-family home on the 2600 block of Alderwood Dr. in the Northwood neighborhood just east of N. Capitol Ave. near the Milpitas border.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries, the fire department said.

Alderwood Dr was closed between Northwood Dr. and Lakewood Dr. There was no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

