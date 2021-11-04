SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain came once again to Northern California Thursday, and more was possible into the weekend, but chances of another atmospheric river event coming next week were dwindling, the National Weather Service said.
Snow levels were expected to remain high but possibly lower to mountain pass levels when another system moves through on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.
Early forecasts had suggested a potentially impactful atmospheric river arriving in Northern California possibly as early as late Sunday, but modeling has since predicted most of the moisture will shift north into the Pacific Northwest.
Some improvements in Northern California's drought situation were attributed to a strong atmospheric river in late October, but the entire state remains in various stages of drought, according to Thursday's weekly report by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
