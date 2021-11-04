REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police booked a man into San Mateo County Jail after he attacked an officer while being arrested Tuesday, Redwood City Police said.

Around 4 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of El Camino Real on reports of the suspect displaying “erratic” behavior. Police said the suspect allegedly took a basketball from a group of children, threw objects at passing vehicles and attempted to break into several parked cars.

When officers arrived, the suspect ran into El Camino Real and was almost being struck by several vehicles, before being detained in the parking lot of the Sequoia Station shopping center.

During the arrest, police said the suspect bit an officer twice, causing minor injuries.

“He actively resisted officers during the detention but was ultimately placed in handcuffs,” Redwood City Police said in a statement.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to San Mateo Medical Center for a physical and emotional health assessment.

Later that night, the hospital cleared the suspect for booking. Police said when they arrived, he attempted to flee again but was detained. Officers said a leg restraint was used on the suspect before he was transported to jail.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Vincent Cruz Montano, was booked on multiple counts of resisting arrest, resisting arrest by means of threats or violence and battery upon a peace officer.

Police said Tuesday’s arrest was the fourth time Montano was placed under arrest and his fifth police contact with San Mateo County authorities over the past nine days. The department said it has contacted other agencies for assistance.

“Redwood City Police Department personnel are coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office and other local agencies to explore additional supportive service options to assist with or identify the cause for Montano’s consistent erratic behavior,” police said.

Officers said an administrative review will also be conducted on the use of force.

According to jail records, Montano was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.