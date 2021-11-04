SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets Thursday that appears to have left one person dead and one injured.

San Francisco police spokesperson and investigations commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

There is a shooting at Haight and Masonic, at this time we know 2 people are shot. @SFPDPark is at the scene. #SFPD Investigations is en route. No additional information will be released at this time. If you saw the shooting or have video, please remain at scene. pic.twitter.com/ZdJWPUR4gW — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) November 4, 2021

Vaswani said officers from the SFPD Park Station were at the scene and additional investigative units were en route.

A KPIX cameraman reported seeing one body at the scene of the investigation, but police have yet to confirm a fatality in the incident.

Traffic and Muni service were being impacted near the shooting scene and some parts of the area were closed for the investigation of the crime, Vaswani said.

The SFMTA Twitter account had posted that multiple bus lines on Haight Street were being impacted by police activity as of 1:14 p.m. At least three bus lines were re-routed due to street closures.

UPDATE: IB 7 routing via Clayton, Page, Masonic, Haight; OB 7 via Masonic, Waller, Clayton, Haight. IB 37 routing via Ashbury, Page, Masonic. OB 43 routing via Masonic, Waller, Ashbury, Haight; IB 43 via Ashbury, Page, Masonic. IB/OB 33 is operating on regular route. https://t.co/J6otxKbdGR — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) November 4, 2021

Police did not provide any additional information as far as suspects or how seriously the victims were injured, but asked that anyone who saw the shooting or had video to please remain at scene and contact police.