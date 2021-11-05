SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident involving multiple vehicles including two big rigs that has shut down both directions of state Highway 37 in Sonoma County.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the incident at around 1:24 p.m.

There is a new crash eastbound 37 east of Hwy-121 that is at least partially blocking the lone lane. A big rig and two cars are involved and traffic is hardly moving behind it. #SonomaCounty #KCBSTraffic photo:Caltrans pic.twitter.com/XqLNQbMPH2 — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 5, 2021

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the accident at around 1:40 p.m. saying traffic was blocked in both directions.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound and Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Blocked in Both Direction. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 5, 2021

The accident on CA-37 east of CA-121 has blocked both eastbound and westbound traffic, according to CHP.

Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities confirmed that eastbound traffic on CA-37 was being diverted off at CA-121.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound and Westbound CA-37 East of CA-121 in Sonoma County. All Lanes Remain Blocked in Both Direction. Eastbound Traffic is Being Diverted Off at CA-121. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 5, 2021

Photos posted by an ambulance service showed multiple emergency vehicles including a CHP helicopter at the scene. Footage shot by Chopper 5 appeared to show one lane of traffic moving past the accident.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.