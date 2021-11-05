Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident involving multiple vehicles including two big rigs that has shut down both directions of state Highway 37 in Sonoma County.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the incident at around 1:24 p.m.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the accident at around 1:40 p.m. saying traffic was blocked in both directions.

The accident on CA-37 east of CA-121 has blocked both eastbound and westbound traffic, according to CHP.

Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities confirmed that eastbound traffic on CA-37 was being diverted off at CA-121.

Photos posted by an ambulance service showed multiple emergency vehicles including a CHP helicopter at the scene. Footage shot by Chopper 5 appeared to show one lane of traffic moving past the accident.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.