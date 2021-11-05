SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Many parents across the Bay Area are getting ready for their children to be vaccinated this weekend — that is if they were able to get an appointment.

Marin County says it only took 10 minutes for all of its appointments to disappear at its super sites.

At Miller Creek Middle School, about 1,000 kids are expected to get vaccinated on the first day. The gym was transformed into a pediatric vaccination super-site as workers prepared for a very busy day.

“We are doing a lot to make this space welcoming, softer and more fun and playful for our pediatrics,” said Amber Davis with the Marin County Public Health Department.

With the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds, Wendy Santos didn’t think twice about getting her son vaccinated.

“He’s been vaccinated since he came out of my womb so nothing new you know,” Santos said.

Santos’ 9-year-old son is on the waiting list for the Miller Creek site this weekend but was able to book an appointment through Kaiser for later in the month.

Some other parents are willing to wait.

“I don’t think we’re in a rush to do it right away,” said Reid Yanabu.

On Friday night, Marin County added two additional pop-up vaccination locations for kids, with appointments available at the Kerner Clinic and Canal Alliance.

This high demand for the vaccine was not a surprise to the county, which has already seen more than 81% of its population get the shot.

“It’s a community that trusts science — the vaccine — and it’s a highly-vaccinated population of adults themselves,” Davis said.