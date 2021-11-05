MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill have issued a fraud alert to consumers after two card skimmers were found at a bank branch and a gas station in the last three-and-a-half weeks.

On October 13, officers were called to the Bank of America branch located at 200 Cochrane Plaza, where a skimmer was found on an ATM. The second skimmer was found Tuesday at the World Gas station on 16720 Monterey Road, where officers said the device was attached to an ATM that was inside the store.

Police are warning that more skimmers could have been placed on ATMs or gas pumps in the community and are urging consumers to be vigilant at stores and to frequently check their accounts frequently for any unauthorized charges.

Potential signs of a skimmer being installed include wires sticking out of the card reader, a card reader that appears loose or damaged, tape or tape residue on the card reader, or a device that looks different or off-color from the rest of the machine. Anyone who spots a skimmer is asked to notify the store and police.

Consumers of the above businesses who suspect fraudulent activity is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Purvis by calling 669-253-4912 or by emailing scott.purvis@morganhill.ca.gov.