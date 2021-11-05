PLEASANTON (CBS SF/BCN) — A multiple-car crash killed at least one person on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported shortly after 5:50 a.m. just south of the junction with Interstate Highway 580.
The Alameda County coroner's bureau was called to the scene as a result of a death in the crash, which was still blocking the three left lanes of southbound Highway 680 as of 7 a.m.
More details about the crash were not immediately available. This story will be updated.
