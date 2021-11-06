HOUSTON (CBS NEWS) — Eight people are confirmed dead and “scores of individuals” are injured after a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, officials said.
The “mass casualty incident” occurred after 9 p.m. Friday night when a crowd began to “compress” toward the front of the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, “and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said early Saturday at a press conference.
“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” he said.