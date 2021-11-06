Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
HOUSTON (CBS NEWS) — Eight people are confirmed dead and “scores of individuals” are injured after a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, officials said.

The “mass casualty incident” occurred after 9 p.m. Friday night when a crowd began to “compress” toward the front of the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, “and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said early Saturday at a press conference.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” he said.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage,)