PETALUMA (BCN) — A man suspected in an attack on a 67-year-old man in Petaluma was arrested.

Jason Etheridge, 52, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Thursday at 8:11 p.m., officers responded to an underpass at U.S. Highway 101 near Lakeville Highway on a report of an assault.

Responding officers located a 67-year-old victim who said he had been hit over the head with a blunt object during a verbal altercation.

Police said the victim identified Etheridge as the person who hit him.

Etheridge was taken into custody without incident.