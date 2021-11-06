PETALUMA (BCN) — A man suspected in an attack on a 67-year-old man in Petaluma was arrested.
Jason Etheridge, 52, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
On Thursday at 8:11 p.m., officers responded to an underpass at U.S. Highway 101 near Lakeville Highway on a report of an assault.
Responding officers located a 67-year-old victim who said he had been hit over the head with a blunt object during a verbal altercation.
Police said the victim identified Etheridge as the person who hit him.
Etheridge was taken into custody without incident.