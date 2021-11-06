VALLEJO (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.
Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Friday at 11:38 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Reis Avenue just north of the Cedar St. exit off Interstate Highway 780.
Responding officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
The police department's Detective Division has taken over the investigation.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.