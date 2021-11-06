SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another potential atmospheric river was shaping up to drench the Bay Area starting Monday, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service said the Bay Area was in store for a wet period of weather beginning Monday evening through Tuesday night. The storm was not expected to approach the level of the atmospheric river/bomb cyclone event that walloped the Bay Area last month, although the rainfall amounts could lead to some localized flooding.
The North Bay will see the first chances of rainfall Monday afternoon as the moisture plume takes aim at Northern California. As the
plume makes landfall and begins to shift southward rain chances also move south Monday night and early Tuesday. Lingering shower chances will continue into early Wednesday.
The weather service said peak intensity for the rain will be Monday night to early Tuesday, with the potential of major impacts to the Tuesday morning commute.
Rainfall amounts were estimated to be between 2 and 4 inches in the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains, around 1 to 2 inches around San Francisco Bay and coastal Monterey Bay, with lesser amounts likely in the South Bay, Santa Clara Valley and interior locations of Monterey and San Benito counties.